Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

