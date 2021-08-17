Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

