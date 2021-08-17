Scotiabank Boosts Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$61.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Altus Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $47.52 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.30.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.