Scotiabank Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.30. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

