Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.