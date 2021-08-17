Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,755,660. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,185.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,303. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

