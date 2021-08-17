Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage’s (NASDAQ:SNTG) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 18th. Sentage had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Sentage has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

