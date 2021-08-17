Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS SHMUY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. Shimizu has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

