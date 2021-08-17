Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 5.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify stock traded down $11.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,477.80. 34,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,343. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,474.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

