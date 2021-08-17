Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declines By 44.1%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,084. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

