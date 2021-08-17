Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Grows By 45.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWRM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. AppSwarm has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About AppSwarm
