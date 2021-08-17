Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Grows By 45.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWRM opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. AppSwarm has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

