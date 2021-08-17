Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Grows By 34.2%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AUNFF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
