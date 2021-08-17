Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Rises By 122.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

