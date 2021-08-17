Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 61.3%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYN opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

