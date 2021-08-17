Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Increases By 73.6%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the July 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth about $261,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueCity by 217.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BlueCity by 39.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlueCity by 100.0% during the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 720,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. BlueCity has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

