Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declines By 29.1%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 294,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

