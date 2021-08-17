Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Grows By 151.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.13. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

