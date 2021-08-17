Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Increases By 51.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

SID traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

