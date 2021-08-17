Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 34.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.