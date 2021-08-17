Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 64.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBCCF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

