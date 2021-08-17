Short Interest in Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Rises By 50.0%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AASP opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Global Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45.

Get Global Acquisitions alerts:

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corp. is a shell company. Its purpose is to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in business opportunities presented by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a corporation whose securities are registered pursuant to the exchange act.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.