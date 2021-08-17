Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Declines By 31.9%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:HNP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 1,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNP. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

