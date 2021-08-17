Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Increases By 30.4%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. Hulic has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

