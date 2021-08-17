Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Decreases By 35.8%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. 18,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000.

