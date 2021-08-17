Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Increases By 70.3%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$28.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.