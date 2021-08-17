Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Increases By 70.3%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$28.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $28.16.
LifeWorks Company Profile
