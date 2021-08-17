Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expands By 64.3%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

