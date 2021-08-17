Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Increases By 66.2%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MJDLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

