Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Declines By 46.2%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OUKPY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

