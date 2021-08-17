Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 33.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS MITUY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.81.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
