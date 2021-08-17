Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 33.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS MITUY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

