Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Drops By 36.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 34,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,704. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

