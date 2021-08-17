Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Decreases By 55.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

