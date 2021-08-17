Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Decreases By 55.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
