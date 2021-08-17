Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Decreases By 46.0%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,817. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

