Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 36.6%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 83,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.88. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.