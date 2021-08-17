Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 36.6%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 83,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.88. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

