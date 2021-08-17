Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Declines By 49.5%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Points International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 1,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.