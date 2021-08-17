Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rises By 58.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKUNY. raised Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.96. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

