Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declines By 28.1%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

