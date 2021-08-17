Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Grows By 37.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 824.0 days.

TSUSF opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $148.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

Tsuruha Company Profile

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.