Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Decreases By 44.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

