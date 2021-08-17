Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Expands By 100.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on YKLTY shares. Citigroup raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.