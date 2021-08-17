ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $137,658.19 and approximately $1,514.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00926153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00164738 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

