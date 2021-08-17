Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Lowered to $18.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $601.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

