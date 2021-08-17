Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Rowe restated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Silver One Resources stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

