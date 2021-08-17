Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading 18.8% Higher

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN)’s share price traded up 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 42,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Silverton Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.29 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$12.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53.

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

