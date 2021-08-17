Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 775,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINO. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINO opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

