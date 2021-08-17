SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,113,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

