Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce sales of $562.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $31,427,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

