Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $566.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.90 million and the highest is $587.10 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. 426,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,793. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

