Slow Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14.

