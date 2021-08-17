SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.65.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 238,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,358. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.49 and a 1 year high of C$30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.02.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.