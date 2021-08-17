SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

